Book column: CSUN published authors

1. “Letters Between Us”

English Professor Linda Rader Overman, the author of “Letters Between Us”, wrote a story based in the 1960s about writer Laura Wells’s search for self-identity and lost friendship while being exposed to sex and drugs. Wells attends the memorial service for her best friend, Katharine Taylor, from childhood who was discovered in a garbage dump near Santa Barbara. When Wells obtains Katharine’s diaries, it starts a 26-year-old journey back to reveal unimaginable secrets leading to doubts of her knowing Katharine.

2. “Anonymous in Their Own Names: Doris E. Fleischman, Ruth Hale, and Jane Grant”

Journalism Professor Susan Henry’s book is about the lives of three women that left an impact on the media as uncredited professional partners to their husbands during the first half of the 20th century. Edward L. Bernays and Doris E. Fleischman help create the public relations field while Ruth Hale helps her husband become successful newspaper columnists. The women’s achievements have been invisible given that the three feminists battled the government and social norms to maintain their last names.

3. “Guilty Until Proven Innocent: Antioxidants, Food, Supplements, and Cosmetics”

Chemistry Professor Gagik Melikyan’s book provides evidence that antioxidants, food, supplements and cosmetics can harm the human body. This book is meant to give the reader the education to make choices that would protect themselves or their loved ones from hazardous substances. Melikyan wrote the book for the public professionals from academia, food industry and government agencies.

4. “My Brother’s Road: An American’s Fateful Journey to Armenia”

Philosophy Professor Markar Melkonian wrote about Monte Melkonian and how he was labeled as an international terrorist in Europe, but in his homeland of Armenia, he is seen as a national hero who led 4,000 men to victory. Markar unravels the mystery of his brother’s journey for seven years, which began in his hometown in Turkey.

5. “Finding an Academic Job”

Art History Professor Karen Sowers-Hoag and University President Dianne F. Harrison’s book showcases the process of finding an academic employment. This book will include surveying the market, how to present your credentials, self-marketing, job searching, negotiating and issues arising in dual-career partnerships.

