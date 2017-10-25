Crime Blotter 10/17-23

Oct. 20, 2017

A suspect at University Park Apartments 9 stole a bicycle that was secure with a cable lock between 8:20 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vandalism occurred at Eucalyptus Hall on the third floor of the men’s restroom when a suspect used silver and gold paint to write graffiti.

Oct. 19, 2017

A victim had his backpack and laptop stolen between 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. while he slept near the Oviatt Library.

Oct. 18, 2017

A victim had his bicycle stolen from the bicycle rack near Citrus Hall between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. after securing it with a cable lock.

CSUN police officer arrested a suspect for displaying an unauthorized disable placard at the G3 parking structure at 1:39 p.m.

CSUN police cited and gave a seven-day-stay-away order to a suspect because of the use of offensive words towards the victim at the Sierra Quad.

A suspect stole a victim’s bicycle outside Chaparral Hall between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

