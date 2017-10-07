CSUN student and three others die in Balboa car crash late Friday night

Four passengers died Friday night after a speeding car crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

One of the passengers was 21-year-old CSUN student Amanda Alfar, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities said that there were two men in the front and two women in the backseat when the BMW that was speeding down east Lassen Street. crossed into oncoming traffic near Balboa Boulevard. The car hit a light pole before finally striking the tree and catching fire.

The LAPD Valley Traffic’s Instagram account posted a short video of the crash and asked for help identifying the black car that may have been street racing the BMW.

This story will be updated further as more information is released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

