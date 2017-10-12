Lord of the Flies Movie Reboot with an All-Female Cast

There is much to be said about Hollywood and its penchant for movie remakes and female roles, or lack thereof, on and off the screen. While these two may seem extraneous to one another, the new “Lord of the Flies” film in the works puts these issues on the table and begs to ask, is another cinematic adaptation necessary? If so, is it necessary to be done with an all-female cast?

The classic novel, written by William Golding, is about the inherent evils of humanity through the scope of young boys left to govern themselves after being stranded on an island will now be retold with the twist of using all girls instead.

Interestingly enough, when Golding was asked why he wrote “Lord of the Flies” from the perspective of boys, he responded by saying he had done so because he had once been a boy himself.

Warner Bros is spearheading this production with Scott McGehee and David Seigel at the helm to write and direct.

While McGehee and Seigel promise to remain true to the original narrative, McGehee told Deadline.com that this has the opportunity to “shift things in a way that might help people see the story anew.”

While this can almost certainly be a very basic, transparent statement because they are changing a very crucial component of the narrative that would indeed force its audience to view and rethink about the story in a different way, it isn’t entirely made clear the motive behind what they seek to achieve through this effort.

There has been such a resurgence of feminist ideals and calls for women empowerment over the past few years. It could be said that it borderlines as trendy but then it must be acknowledged as to why something so divisive resurfaces in the first place.

While women have certainly made significant strides throughout social, political and economic arenas, when player Cam Newton, of the Carolina Panthers, scoffed at reporter Jourdan Rodrigue and remarked “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” there are clearly still ignorant mindsets and attitudes towards and about women.

Little quips such as Newton’s seem to filter themselves into conversations more often than not and while his statement caused quite an uproar, there were still others who believed that what he said was nothing more than harmless and those offended were merely blowing things out of proportion.

In a society where it is so easy to blur politically correct lines and distinguishing over sensitivity with outright bigotry, the need for more assertion of women in every aspect is compelling.

In hindsight, the chance to recreate this novel with girls seems like a good occasion to strengthen women, but will it really?

Not everyone is so sure. “To remake the narratives from the novel with female characters might perpetuate the notion that women are catty and vengeful and we have enough of that in popular films that pin women against each other, for example like ‘Means Girls’ and ‘Bring It On’, etc.,” Jennifer Sanchez, educator and CSUN alumna said.

Society tends to ingrain in us that chaos, anarchy, and violence can all be closely related to males which is why I think “Lord of Flies” works and is almost believable in a lot of ways. If we are comfortable with expelling and moving forward with what society has ingrained about women against or amongst ourselves, then it would be easy for stereotypes to allude.

Fans of the novel, however, are willing to give this reboot a chance. “Good things are happening in Hollywood that are helping with female representation, a classic example is ‘Wonder Woman’,” Rolando Rubalcava, English adjunct professor at Glendale Community College and CSUN alumna said. “I want to watch this. However, when it comes to female representation, it may want to learn a few lessons from those actively working on this issue.”

