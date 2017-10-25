Matador of the Week: Jovani McCaskill

Jovani McCaskill now stands alone as CSUN’s all time career shutout leader after passing former player and goalkeepers coach Cynthia Rosas. Her production came when the Matadors needed it the most. McCaskill made four saves last Thursday and helped defeat UC Irvine 1-0. The win helped the Matadors push for a share of first place in the Big West Conference.

McCaskill followed her performance by earning her 28th shutout in a 0-0 draw against UC Davis. CSUN is now in sole possession of first place and will play its last regular season game at home on Thursday against Long Beach State. A win for CSUN would give the Matadors its second consecutive Big West regular season conference championship.

The women’s soccer Big West Conference tournament will be held at CSUN on Nov. 5 and Nov. 8.

