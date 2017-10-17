Matador Threads: Stories behind Matadors’ attire

Unique clothes are usually attention grabbing and show the individuality and distinctness of the person wearing them. Behind the clothing there is usually a story that is just as exclusive.

Here are some distinct clothing seen around campus:

“My mom gave this to me as a gift. I like it because of how unique and cute it is. It keeps me warm so it has a practical look in addition to looking cool.” – Christopher Salazar, 20, communications major.

“I got these socks from Hot Topic. I like bright colors and wearing this makes it hard to not be in a brighter mood.” – Nicole McCarthy, 20, illustration major.

“I got this hat from Goodwill but this hat was made in Australia. I’ve had a lot of adventures with this hat, the wires are cannon primes from when I did Civil War reenactments and this hat has even been signed by Adam Savage.” – Alex Marks, 22, Mechanical Engineering major.

“This is a Sulu, I got it from my visit to Fiji. A sulu is a type of kilt worn by men and women in Fiji. It’s very cultural and because I enjoyed Fiji, I wanted to continue wearing it. I dress in different ways, I have no distinct type.” – Naim Trimble, 17, Africana Studies major.

“I needed something to keep out the sun so I got this hat. I googled Asian conical hat and I found this for a good price. I like to be different, I get bored with normal stuff. I’m going to buy a new one, it’s only $9 and it lasts a while.” – Josh Koloff, 22, computer information technology major

