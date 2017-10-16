Matadors of the Week:

Men’s soccer- Danny Trejo: The freshman has been a huge component of the Matadors’ offense this season and came up big again in CSUN’s 3-2 win over Cal State Fullerton. Trejo scored two goals in the 15th and 50th minutes and the Matadors (8-7-6, 2-2-2) are now tied with the Titans for first place in the Big West South division. CSUN plays UC Riverside at home Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer- Cynthia Sanchez: Sanchez is making the most out of the time left she has with the Matadors and delivered another signature moment for her team Sunday against Hawaii. The senior scored the winning goal in the 68th minute and the Matadors defeated the Rainbow Wahine 2-1 for its third win in a row. Sanchez tied Farryn Townley for most points in program history and needs just one more goal to tie Townley for CSUN’s scoring record. The win also vaulted the Matadors (7-4-5, 3-1-1) to second place in the Big West Conference standings.

