Mattes, Satins, and Glosses: Fall Lip Trends

We are officially in the fall season and it is the time of year when lip products enter the brown or nude spectrum of shades, get darker or bolder. Here are some lip products that target these shades in matte, satin or glossy finishes on an affordable budget.

Mattes

For the best matte lip products in nude, bold or dark shades, NYX Cosmetics has great quality lipsticks to achieve the proper matte lip. The NYX Lip Lingerie collection provides a range of 24 different shades that comprise of nudes, browns and mauves. The matte liquid lipsticks retail for $7. An alternative to a purely matte lipstick, NYX also offers a Soft Matte Lip Cream collection that has 34 shades. These lipsticks have a creamier consistency that is moisturizing for the lips and cost $6.50 on the NYX Cosmetics website. However, if you want a more high-end brand, Gerard Cosmetics carries the Hydra-Matte Liquid Lipstick for $20. The lipstick has over 30 shades that cater to natural and bold color choices.

Satins

If you are not a lover of matte lipstick but also do not favor the stickiness of lip gloss, satin lipstick is for you. ColourPop Cosmetics carries the Ultra Satin Lip collection that has around 20 shades. Shades that coordinate with the fall color scheme provided in the collection are nudes, burgundies and mauve purple shades. The satin lipstick retails for $6 on their website.The Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick has a similar satin finish but is a more high-end alternative for when you are feeling fancy. Sephora carries the 19 shade collection for $24.

Glosses

For plump, glossy lips, BH Cosmetics has a collection called the Forever Nude Aqua Gloss that costs $10. The collection has three perfectly pigmented glosses that are in the brown shade spectrum. Another collection BH Cosmetics has that retails for $5.99, is the Luxe Lacquer- Vivid Color Lipstick. The 12 shade collection has great color payoff similar to a lipstick, but has the sheen of a lip gloss. For a high-end lip gloss, Buxom has the Full-On Lip Polish for $20. The lip gloss comes in over 50 shimmery sheer shades.

So whether you choose to go with mattes, satins or glosses, remember that you can always mix it up when you take on the fall season with your bold lip looks.

