Post Makeup Skincare Products

Here are some effective skincare products and simple steps to help remove your makeup as well as nourish your skin after a long day.

1. Removing Makeup

When removing makeup preferably use something that is gentle to the skin and will not cause irritation due to all the wiping, tugging, and pulling of the skin. The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are super soft and easily absorb the makeup of your face. Ranging from $2 to $13 depending on where it is purchased, the towelettes help skip the cleansing step since the wipes already have a cleansing factor in the pre-moistened wipes. The towelettes speed up the process of removing makeup with great ease while wiping away the dirt and oils that seeping through the makeup.

2. Cleanser

There are a lot of cleansers out on the market, but they have different ingredients that may be irritating or cause sensitivity of the skin. A great cleanser with a majority of natural ingredients is the Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap. This soap is not just for the face, it can be used for everything, but it is mentioned for the purpose of using it as a facial cleanser. The cleanser comes in eight different scents and extracts as a part of the ingredients. For example, if you choose to purchase the tea tree soap, it not only smells like tea tree it also contains the tea tree oil, therefore giving the benefits it has for the skin. A great thing about this product is that it completely cleans the face and leaves no residue. When purchasing the soap, Dr. Bronner’s website offers different size options. The soap can be purchased for the smallest amount of 2 oz for $3.19. Some of the natural ingredients that soap includes is water, coconut oil, olive oil, and jojoba oil, just to name a few.

3. Toner

The purpose of a facial toner is to restore the skin’s pH level back to a balance as well as remove any leftover makeup residue and help cleanse and moisturize the skin. After all the wiping and facial cleansing, adding a toner is a recommended addition to anyone’s skincare routine. The Thayer’s Which Hazel, which has multiple scents and versions, starts at $10 depending on where it is purchased. The toner helps minimize the appearance of pores and adds a layer of protection to the skin. The toner is super gentle to the skin with the help of the alcohol-free component that it has. Apply the toner to a cotton pad and swipe it over your face, but keep away from eyes.

4. Moisturize

When it comes to moisturizing, keep in mind that if you have oily skin you should refrain yourself from using too much of the products and use them in moderation. A go-to natural alternative for moisturizing the skin is coconut oil. If you use coconut oil for your face, make sure it is organic, sheer, raw, virgin, or cold-pressed. Trader Joe’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is a great product for moisturizing dry skin that costs $5.99. Another benefit s has is helping clear acne and sooth dandruff on the scalp. Store the coconut oil in a cool spot or in the refrigerator to maintain its balm-like state. Then, just scoop the coconut oil with a spoon and apply it to the face.

