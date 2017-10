Sports Calendar 10/28 – 11/4

Check out what your matadors are doing this week.

Saturday 10/28

Men’s Cross Country

vs Big West Championship

at Riverside

6th place

WXC vs Big West Championship

at Riverside

7th place

Womens Golf

at Cal Poly Lady Mustang (18 Holes)

5th of 6 (317)

Mens Golf

at Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational (18 Holes)

17th of 20 (886)

Womens Volleyball vs UC Davis

Womens Basketball vs The Master’s University

CSUN 83, TMU 55

Mens Soccer @ UC Riverside

Lost 1-2

Sunday 10/29

Womens Golf

at Cal Poly Lady Mustang (18 Holes)

All Day

Wednesday 11/1

Mens Soccer

vs TBA

7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/2

Womens Soccer

Vs Big West Tournament Semifinals

In Northridge, Ca

TBA

Friday 11/3

Womens Volleyball

at Hawaii

10:00 p.m.

