Students and faculty protest Executive Order 1100

Students and faculty protested Executive Order 1100, would end the section in the GE that requires students to take six units in comparative cultural studies. The march began on the Oviatt Lawn and ended in a sit in at University Hall. This protest is part of “Week of action” to bring awareness to students and faculty on the executive order.



