Students and faculty protest Executive Order 1100

CSUN Politcal Science Pre-Law major, and Vice President of the Black Student Union, Isaiah Thibodeaux (left) holds up a sign as he marches to protect school Section F from Executive Order 1100 at the University Student Union in Northridge Calif., Wednesday, October 25, 2017. ( John Hernandez / The Sundial)

Students and faculty protested Executive Order 1100, would end the section in the GE that requires students to take six units in comparative cultural studies. The march began on the Oviatt Lawn and ended in a sit in at University Hall. This protest is part of “Week of action” to bring awareness to students and faculty on the executive order.

