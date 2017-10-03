University confirms Las Vegas shooter was a CSUN alumnus

Stephen Paddock, 64, also known now as the infamous active shooter of the Las Vegas Massacre, was a CSUN alumnus.

President Dianne F. Harrison released a statement on Monday, sharing her condolences to the multiple faculty and students affected by this. Although there is no mention of Paddock being an alumnus in her statement, according to the Daily News, Paddock graduated from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School located in the Northeastern region of The San Fernando Valley.

According to CSUN Spokeswoman, Carmen Chandler, Paddock was a CSUN alumnus. He completed a degree in Business Administration in 1977. Immediately, CSUN’s Chief of Police was contacted, and university officials shared this information with investigators in Las Vegas.”

Currently, the death toll of the event stands at 59 people dead and 517 injured.

In her statement, President Dianne F. Harrison also added that university counseling services are available for students or family members affected.

