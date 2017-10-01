Weekly Picks: Beyond Fest, Los Angeles Music Video Festival, Haunted Hayride and more

Beyond Fest

Monday, 10/2

12 days of films in different genres and they will not only be classic films, but there will be new ones too. A lot of the films are currently sold out, but there are more still showing, so pick up your tickets soon. Times vary, so make sure to plan around potentially busy schedules.

Ticket prices range from free to about $15 ( http://beyondfest.com/?page_id=3025 )

Egyptian Theatre

6712 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

7th Annual Los Angeles Music Video Festival

Tuesday, 10/3

If you are a fan of music videos and how they are made, this is the event for you. You’ll see screenings of music videos, learn about networking, there will be performances and other fun stuff. The locations for all the events include Downtown Independent, 72andSunny, and the Ace Hotel. There will also be an awards ceremony that will be held at the Ace Hotel, where you will also see all the winning selections again.

Most events start at 7 p.m.

$12-$65 ( http://www.welikela.com/event/7th-annual-los-angeles-music-video-festival/ )

Locations depend on where you go for screenings and such

Griffith Observatory offers a Sunset Walk & Talk

Wednesday, 10/4

Enjoy a nice hike and learn about the park. You will learn about the history. It’s a fun thing to do with the whole family. You’ll meet people who work there as well and they will lead all the hikes.

6:10 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Free ( http://www.griffithobservatory.org/ )

Griffith Park Observatory

2800 E. Observatory Rd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Thursday, 10/5

It is returning to The Old Zoo in Griffith Park and it will be up until Halloween. It is now in its 9th year and it’s going to be the scariest yet! The theme this year is ‘CLOWN’ so if you’re terrified of clowns, this is the perfect place to go to make your fear even worse. Perhaps Pennywise will be there?

7:00 p.m.

$30-$89 ( http://www.laparks.org/griffithpark )

Griffith Park Old Zoo

4730 Crystal Springs Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Gaslight

Friday, 10/6

Come watch a performance on your Friday night and bring your friends with you. Take a nice break from the semester. The synopsis: Bella suffers from mysterious illness, and seems to be going insane. Her husband, the suave Mr. Manningham, tries to help her, but is there more behind his actions?

7:30 p.m.

General $20

Senior $17

Students $15

$8 with Student 3-pack

Little Theatre in Nordhoff Hall

