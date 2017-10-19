Weekly Picks: Expressions, Beer, Donuts and Actors’ Showcase

Expressions

Wednesday, 10/18

This is the best place to share your creative side with a poem, song or any other kind of expressive art. You also have the chance to win prizes, courtesy of a raffle, if you perform.

8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Free

Games Room, University Student Union

Latin American Artists in the Marciano Collection

Thursday, 10/19

A Pan-American selection of work that hasn’t been seen before.

Thursdays and Fridays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reserve free tickets here: https://marcianoartfoundation.org/

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90010

The Actor’s Challenge Showcase

Friday, 10/20

Actors have to get a scene to perfection in 21 days. Throughout those 21 days, the actors are put through a lot, trying to perfect a scene to the best of their abilities.

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$10 plus tax

NoHo Actors Studio

5215 Lankershim Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 91601

Burbank Beer Festival

Saturday, 10/21

There are 85 beers to sample. You need wristbands and tickets to get into the beer tasting blocks. There are also designated driver tickets available for $10. Also, the designated drivers are prohibited from drinking, so if you want to sign up as one, you have to be ready to not drink.

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$10-$45

Downtown Burbank

201 N San Fernando Blvd

Burbank, CA 91502





Oktoberfest DTLA

Sunday, 10/22

It’ll be held at Pershing Square for a two-day street festival with music and dancing. Lots of vendors to go to for all your beer and German food dish needs. You will have an awesome time and it’s the perfect place to go with your friends and family.

7 p.m.

$20

Pershing Square Park

532 S Olive St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Yelp’s Baked and Brewed

Monday, 10/23

Beer and donuts. That’s all you need to know. Who doesn’t want to enjoy some beer with some yummy donuts for free? Oh, and 21+ are only allowed of course.

5:00 p.m.

Free

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

VRC: Academic Advisement Dinner

Tuesday, 10/24

CSUN student veterans can get academic advisement and enjoy a free dinner. You can get all your questions answered, for the most successful experience in school. It is put together by the Veteran’s Resource Center.

4:45 p.m.

Free

Flintridge Room, East Conference Center

