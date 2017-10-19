Weekly Picks: Expressions, Beer, Donuts and Actors’ Showcase

Expressions
Wednesday, 10/18
This is the best place to share your creative side with a poem, song or any other kind of expressive art. You also have the chance to win prizes, courtesy of a raffle, if you perform.
8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Free
Games Room, University Student Union
Latin American Artists in the Marciano Collection
Thursday, 10/19
A Pan-American selection of work that hasn’t been seen before.
Thursdays and Fridays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reserve free tickets here: https://marcianoartfoundation.org/
Marciano Art Foundation
4357 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Actor’s Challenge Showcase
Friday, 10/20
Actors have to get a scene to perfection in 21 days. Throughout those 21 days, the actors are put through a lot, trying to perfect a scene to the best of their abilities.
8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
$10 plus tax
NoHo Actors Studio
5215 Lankershim Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Burbank Beer Festival
Saturday, 10/21
There are 85 beers to sample. You need wristbands and tickets to get into the beer tasting blocks. There are also designated driver tickets available for $10. Also, the designated drivers are prohibited from drinking, so if you want to sign up as one, you have to be ready to not drink.
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
$10-$45
Downtown Burbank
201 N San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Oktoberfest DTLA
Sunday, 10/22
It’ll be held at Pershing Square for a two-day street festival with music and dancing. Lots of vendors to go to for all your beer and German food dish needs. You will have an awesome time and it’s the perfect place to go with your friends and family.
7 p.m.
$20
Pershing Square Park
532 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Yelp’s Baked and Brewed
Monday, 10/23
Beer and donuts. That’s all you need to know. Who doesn’t want to enjoy some beer with some yummy donuts for free? Oh, and 21+ are only allowed of course.
5:00 p.m.
Free
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
VRC: Academic Advisement Dinner
Tuesday, 10/24
CSUN student veterans can get academic advisement and enjoy a free dinner. You can get all your questions answered, for the most successful experience in school. It is put together by the Veteran’s Resource Center.
4:45 p.m.
Free
Flintridge Room, East Conference Center