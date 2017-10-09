Weekly Picks: Halloween Events Edition

Halloween Horror Nights

Wednesday, 10/11

It’s the go-to place for October. Different mazes featuring the best figures and stories in horror. Fun for all your friends and family, if they aren’t scared of enduring scary stuff!

7:00 p.m.

$89

Other prices available

Universal Studios and CityWalk

100 Universal City Plaza

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Creep LA: Lore

Thursday, 10/12

This is based on Amazon Prime’s upcoming exclusive series called “Lore”. You walk for one hour through moody rooms, intimate encounters, and scary situations. You will be taken through the walkthrough in a group of eight. You will see vampires, changelings, werewolves and more. If you need a good dose of fear, this is the place to be.

Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

Last show beings at 11:00 p.m.

$65 ( http://www.creepla.com/ )

Magic Box

1933 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Silent Classic Horror Festival

Friday, 10/13

Check out the classic silent horror films “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”, “Nosferatu”, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”, and “The Phantom of the Opera”. The beginning of every show involves a pipe organ playing music, audience sing-alongs and a comedy short with a 15-minute intermission and then the film you are seeing.

Times depend on the movie showings

$10 Regular Admission

$8 for Seniors (62+)

Old Town Music Hall

140 Richmond Street

El Segundo, California 90245

Knott’s Scary Farm

Saturday, 10/14

There are 13 haunted houses, mazes, attractions, shows, rides in the dark and more than 1,000 things roaming around in fog everywhere you turn to scare you. There are scare zones as well. Oh, and of course, there are clowns!

Thursdays and Sundays: 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Tickets are as low as $42 and there are deals if you buy them online

( https://www.knotts.com/tickets-passes/scary-farm )

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd

Buena Park, CA 90620

17th Annual Ghost Train

Sunday, 10/15

Displays with lights and sounds, projections, animatronics, fog, and pyrotechnic effects are what you will see as you ride the trains through spooky fun for the entire family. So yes, you can bring your kids, because there will not be extra intense and scary things that’ll terrify them.

7:00 p.m.

$20 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lalsrm-ghost-train-2017-tickets-37885919806 )

Los Angeles Live Steamers

Railroad Museum

5202 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Urban Death: Tour of Terror

Monday, 10/16

You get to walk through a maze with monsters on every corner, then suddenly everything gets dark and you see a 20-minute performance. After that, you go back through the maze and see different crazy monsters you didn’t see before. You will have a flashlight (that turns off during the performance part).

7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

$15 http://www.urbandeath.com/ (Go to Goldstar for discounted tickets they may still have)

4850 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

Tuesday, 10/17

A fun experience for the kids in your life (and adults as well, if they want!), going through a pumpkin village, pony rides, face painting, tipi village, slides, mazes and more!

9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Single ticket: $1

Ticket packages: 10 for $9, 20 for $17, 40 for $33

Ultimate kids pass: $30

( http://mrbonespumpkinpatch.com/tickets-2/ )

10100 Jefferson Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232





Wicked Lit 2017

Wednesday, 10/18

You will experience three short plays that will have you walking around and climbing stairs. 2,000 steps. You will go through the mausoleum and cemetery. It goes for about 2 hours and 45 minutes with two intervals. Make sure not to enter the venue from Fair Oaks.

7:30 p.m.

General Admission: $50

General with backstage experience: $75

( https://wickedlit.secure.force.com/ticket/#sections_a0F0B00000GuUcyUAF )

Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery

2300 N. Marengo Ave.

Altadena, CA 91001

