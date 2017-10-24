Weekly Picks: John Carpenter, Dog Costume Contest, Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con

Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing

Wednesday, 10/25

Join Bruce Campbell as he talks about as well as signs copies of his new book, Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor, and hosts this show which takes places at Wizard World conventions. Four contestants will answer trivia questions from horror to superheroes until one person is left standing.

7 p.m.

$15-$75

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

31 and Single: The Musical

Thursday, 10/26

This is a musical about a single man who gets a letter from a recently deceased great uncle’s attorney, he could inherit $500,000, but with a catch. He needs to be married by 32 to get the money. It’s written and directed by musician Steven Maggiora and sketch comedy group The Genuine Jerks.

8 p.m.

Free, but you must reserve tickets.

Comedy Central Stage at The Hudson

6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Murder Mystery: Interactive Dinner and Show

Friday, 10/27

You will be right in the middle of a murder investigation as you follow various clues and everyone you see is a suspect and that includes you as well. Purchase your tickets with a CSUN ID at the A.S. Ticket office in the USU. You will be allowed to bring one guest.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$5

Northridge Center, University Student Union

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con

Saturday, 10/28

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con is back for its sixth year where you can find comics, art from artists, vendors, celebrities and all things pop culture. There are different kinds of competitions.

FRIDAY: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are various ticket prices that can be purchased here.

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Live Talks Los Angeles: Marc Maron

Sunday, 10/29

Marc Maron discusses his new book, “Waiting for the Punch: Words to Live By from the WTF Podcast,” which is full of transcripts featuring the many people he has talked to on his WTF podcast.

7 p.m.

$20

$45 with a book

( https://www.mosstheater.com/ )

Ann & Jerry Moss Theater, New Roads School

3131 Olympic Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Dog Costume Contest

Monday, 10/30

Dogs in costumes. Does more need to be said? You get a ballot at the bar and proceeds will go to the East Valley Animal Shelter.

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free ( http://idlehourbar.com/ )

Idle Hour

4824 Vineland Ave.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

John Carpenter at the Hollywood Palladium

Tuesday, 10/31

Go enjoy your Halloween night with one of horror’s greatest directors and soundtrack composers.

7 p.m.

$45

Hollywood Palladium

6215 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

