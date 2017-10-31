Weekly Picks: Wine, Yoga, Aircrafts and more

BTBW: Yoga on the Lawn

Wednesday, 11/1

Yoga mats will be provided for everyone. This is the perfect way to get some relaxation and calming into your life as the semester continues to get more intense.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free

Bayramian Lawn

BTBW: The Power of Pausing: Mindfulness & Beyond

Thursday, 11/2

This workshop revolves around how mindfulness and any other ways can help you find more meaning to life and take away depression. It’ll help you find your best self.

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free

Granada Hills Room, University Student Union

BTBW: Finding Therapy for your Needs

Friday, 11/3This is a workshop that’ll help you find a therapist that will fit your needs and make you feel comfortable. Many things will be discussed during this workshop.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free

Altadena Room, University Student Union

Festival of Flight at Long Beach Airport

Saturday, 11/4

It’s a free event which features aircrafts on static display, food, drinks (a beer garden!) and live music. The whole family can go enjoy this event together so make it a nice Saturday for the entire family. Also, parking is free and can be found on the corner of E. Wardlow Road and Globemaster Way.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free

Long Beach Airport

3590 E. Wardlow Road

Long Beach, CA 90808

Fall in the Farm: A FREE Event at Fairplex in Pomona

Sunday, 11/5

It’s an open-house event that focuses on farming activities for all ages. Civic groups and organizations will help lead everything. You and your whole family will learn a lot about farming techniques and such.

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Avenue

Pomona, CA 91768

Wine Tasting: 20 Wines for $20

Monday, 11/6

20 different kinds of wines with dessert for 20 dollars. Mondays are always rough; have some wine to keep yourself relaxed.

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

$20

Wine Expo

2933 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Media Literacy Week – Screen & Tweet: “The Illusionists”

Tuesday, 11/7

A documentary screening and a live-tweet about the globalization of beauty ideals for women and men. There will be light refreshments and win raffle prizes. If you tweet, use the hashtags: #MediaLitwk & #BeMediaLit.

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Free

Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room, Oviatt Library

