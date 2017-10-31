Weekly Picks: Wine, Yoga, Aircrafts and more

BTBW: Yoga on the Lawn
Wednesday, 11/1
Yoga mats will be provided for everyone. This is the perfect way to get some relaxation and calming into your life as the semester continues to get more intense.
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Free
Bayramian Lawn
BTBW: The Power of Pausing: Mindfulness & Beyond
Thursday, 11/2
This workshop revolves around how mindfulness and any other ways can help you find more meaning to life and take away depression. It’ll help you find your best self.
4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Free
Granada Hills Room, University Student Union
BTBW: Finding Therapy for your Needs
Friday, 11/3

This is a workshop that'll help you find a therapist that will fit your needs and make you feel comfortable. Many things will be discussed during this workshop.
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Free
Altadena Room, University Student Union
Festival of Flight at Long Beach Airport
Saturday, 11/4
It’s a free event which features aircrafts on static display, food, drinks (a beer garden!) and live music. The whole family can go enjoy this event together so make it a nice Saturday for the entire family. Also, parking is free and can be found on the corner of E. Wardlow Road and Globemaster Way.
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Free
Long Beach Airport
3590 E. Wardlow Road
Long Beach, CA 90808
Fall in the Farm: A FREE Event at Fairplex in Pomona
Sunday, 11/5
It’s an open-house event that focuses on farming activities for all ages. Civic groups and organizations will help lead everything. You and your whole family will learn a lot about farming techniques and such.
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Free
Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue
Pomona, CA 91768
Wine Tasting: 20 Wines for $20
Monday, 11/6
20 different kinds of wines with dessert for 20 dollars. Mondays are always rough; have some wine to keep yourself relaxed.
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
$20
Wine Expo
2933 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Media Literacy Week – Screen & Tweet: “The Illusionists”
Tuesday, 11/7
A documentary screening and a live-tweet about the globalization of beauty ideals for women and men. There will be light refreshments and win raffle prizes. If you tweet, use the hashtags: #MediaLitwk & #BeMediaLit.
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room, Oviatt Library