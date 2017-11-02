Contribute your creative pieces to The Sundial

Dear CSUN artists,

My name is Ivan Salinas and I am the current Culture editor of The Sundial. I am inviting you to contribute your artwork to be published this semester in our annual Arts & Literature issue. This year’s deadline is November 13th.

For our the, e The Sundial is focusing on the culture behind students’ art. At a time when xenophobia is a current topic, LBTQ related themes topped 2016’s banned books, and both ethnic and cultural studies department on campus feel threatened, this is an opportunity for you to share your perspective of the world through self-expression with the CSUN community. Whether it is poetry, prose, non-fiction, short stories, photographs, illustrations, comic strips or paintings.

Don’t forget that The Sundial is available in all digital outlets including all social media sites and website which includes our very own YouTube and SoundCloud page, so for those filmmakers and musicians or artists who work with multimedia tools, do not hesitate to submit your art.

Please send your work to me at: ane@csun.edu. Once I receive your e-mail I’ll get back to you as soon as possible. Also, feel free to come into The Sundial’s office located inside Manzanita Hall, room 140. I hope this brief message encourages you to share your art with the CSUN community.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Ivan Salinas

