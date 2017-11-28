Magic Mushrooms might be decriminalized in California

The legalization of psychedelic drugs might be coming to fruition in California with a potential plan to decriminalize them for use. Psilocybin, better known as magic mushrooms, are the psychedelics in question.

If the initiative gets to 365,880 signatures it would pass a hurdle for decriminalization in California and put to a vote on the 2018 ballot. If passed, the initiative would mean that California police couldn’t arrest or force someone to stop growing as long as they’re over 21, according to “Newsweek”.

The authors of the initiative, Kevin Patrick Saunders and Dimitric Kay Merchant, spoke on the matter and why they believe magic mushrooms are beneficial. They work in the marijuana business located out of North California.

Saunders, a pot grower in Monterey County, describes why he started this movement.

“This would help release the criminal sanctions and the loss of financial aid and a lot of healing with interpersonal relationships and politically, such as the Middle East,” said Saunders. “We aren’t doing this for our vanity but for humanity.”

They discussed the side effects of using magic mushrooms for people who are on it.

“I find it so personal and I’m not willing to judge their personal advancements,” said Saunders.

“I haven’t actually talked with many people who have had negative experience; it could be they’re in the right headspace or setting,” said Merchant. A lot of people use it for migraines and cluster headaches. I haven’t heard any of negative effects.”

Saunders explained if any increase of taxes will come with this such as alcohol and drugs California has now.

“Actually, the legislative council said the economy will have a huge boom and housing and jailing costs. This isn’t is a legalization bill we think lessons have been heard from proposition 64,” said Saunders.

Saunders explains his reason as to why he and Merchant wrote this initiative to get through.

“We wrote based on our own experience and polling,” said Saunders. “It will be set up for legalization. We wrote it with a simple heart.”

Saunders said it will be in the ballot in 2018 if they are able to get enough signatures by Apr. 30th.

“The county will give us a certified count and a proposition number. We are expecting it to pass, and it will start in January 1, 2019. We have gathered well over 10,000 signatures,” said Saunders.

A fellow CSUN student gave his opinion on magic mushrooms being potentially legalized.

“Having ‘magic mushrooms’ legalized seems like a good idea. The experience can be overwhelming depending on how much you’ve consumed, but it’s also a healing moment,” said Joey Mendoza, animation major.

“It should be legalized so that those that choose to consume them can do it safer from a reliable source, the potency and how to dose and for not getting jailed/criminalized for psychedelic ‘shrooms,” said Mendoza.

