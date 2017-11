Serafina Maulupe helped the Matadors women’s basketball team gets its first win of the season over Arizona 66-63. Maulupe scored 20 points and hit the go-ahead free throws against the Wildcats. It was also the Matadors first win over a Pac-12 school since 2013 and the first win over Arizona since 1978.

