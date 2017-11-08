Matador Threads: Nice Hat!

In warm weather, a hat can be used as protection against the sun. It can also show a great deal about the person wearing it. Whether it be their personality or where they’ve traveled to, a hat tells a story.

Here are some unique hats seen around campus:

“I bought it at an art fair back when I was 12. It didn’t come with the pins, I added them to it. I gave it my own personal touch. Sometimes I pick them up, sometimes I buy them, sometimes I pick them from the ground. It’s a reflection of who I am, my favorite TV shows, what I want to be,” said Zach Illig, 25, art major.

“I got this hat online but the first hat I had was from Melbourne, Australia. I like the look of it, it’s adventurous. The slouch hat is very distinctive with one side folded and the other not. I wanted a black version of a slouch hat so I got this one,” said Jonah Banales, 18, electrical engineering major.

“I have had this for a super, super long time. I’ve been to a lot of really hot places and every time I bring it, it becomes over 100 degrees. I’m very fair skinned and I burn very easily and this really protects me. I don’t have a sense of style, this is more practical than fashionable,” Eden Florentin, 19, cellular and molecular biology major.

