Men’s basketball dominates in home opener

The CSUN men’s basketball team opened their 60th season at the Matadome on Military Appreciation Night with a victory against Life Pacific 76-50.

The Matadors showed they were in midseason form as they led Life Pacific in every statistical category, out-rebounding them 50-31 and contributing on 15 field goals compared to only nine by the Warriors.

“They gave us everything we expected from them,” CSUN coach Reggie Theus said. “I thought we did a good job keeping them from the three-point line.”

The Matadors shot 45 percent from behind the arc and held their opponent to just over 21 percent on the night. CSUN also shot over 46 percent from the field compared to only 33 percent by the Warriors.

The Matadors came up with four steals on the night and were always step-by-step with Life Pacific on the defensive end. They did not give up layups and were quick to close-out on three-point attempts.

CSUN was also clicking on offense scoring 76 points with five players scoring in double digits. In his first game, freshman Guard Terrell Gomez led the Matadors with 15 points, five assists and two rebounds, while shooting 60 percent from the field.

“Terrell Gomez is a special player. He’s a known leader, and he knows how to play the game,” Theus said.

Senior forward Tavrion Dawson had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Senior guard Micheal Warren contributed 13 points and six rebounds.

Proven scorer and senior for Life Pacific, Jonathan Cortez, came to play for the Warriors. He led all players with 24 points and 13 rebounds as well as dished out two assists. Senior forward James Noble was the only other Warrior to score in double-digits and had 14 points.

The bench for the Matadors outscored the Warriors 19-9.

Life Pacific forced eight turnovers led to eight fastbreak points for the Warriors.

The Matadors head out to Fresno State on Nov. 13 for a match-up against the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

