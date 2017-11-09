Sustainability Center organizes a week long e-waste recycling drive

Associated Students sustainability will be hosting an electronic waste drive from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. Students can drop off their old electronics at the Sustainability Center daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The E-Waste drive is a promotion for America Recycles Day, a national holiday that advocates for recycling across the United States. Associated Students will hold an America Recycles Day event in Matador square on Nov. 14, where students can drop off the rest of their e-waste and learn the importance of sustainable practices.

“A lot of people don’t know sustainable practices,” Biology student, Michelle De Dios said. “What you do today can help our children and our great-grandchildren.”

The center will be accepting most unwanted electronics with the exception of major appliances, alkaline batteries, fluorescent lamps and media (VHS Tapes, CDs, etc.)

“It’s not just bottles, cans, paper or cardboard you can recycle, people throw away e-waste all the time,” Outreach lead Basille Jimenez said. “We’re doing the e-waste drive so people can be more aware of the things they can recycle.”

When people throw their cell phones, laptops and batteries in the trash, there are various chemicals that can leak and contaminate their surroundings. When electronics are recycled, they are in a single bin or facility that knows how to properly handle that kind of waste, according to Jimenez.

Students will also be able to drop their e-waste off at the Sustainability Center throughout the entire year. Whether it’s old paper, books or electronics, the center aims to become a central place for students to bring their recyclables.

“CSUN is making a huge effort towards sustainability,” Jimenez said. “We want our students to, too.”

