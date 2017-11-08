Weekly Picks: Cupcakes, Exercising, Lights and More

Trans Awareness Week: TransVisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story Screening with Bamby Salcedo
Wednesday, 11/15
Bamby Salcedo is a transgender activist who focuses on race, gender, sexuality, HIV+ status, immigration and much more. This is a screening of the movie on her life and she will talk about it.
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Free
Pride Center: Sol Center, University Student Union
Trans Awareness Week: VarietT Show with Ignacio Rivera
Thursday, 11/16
There will be CSUN artists, singers, spoken-word poets and much more who will perform!
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Free
Northridge Center, University Student Union
Mission IMPROVable
Friday, 11/17
A flagship short-form improv show at The Westside Theater.
10:00 p.m.
$12
Westside Comedy Theater
1323-A Third St. Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Cupcake and Macaron Tour of Beverly Hills
Saturday, 11/18
Who doesn’t love cupcakes and macarons? A tour around Beverly Hills to see all the best culinary artisans and dessert boutiques.
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
$30
Sprinkles
9635 South Santa Monica Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Enchanted: Forest of Light
Sunday, 11/19
A one-mile path route with light displays in various areas of Descanso Garden, Japanese Garden, and Oak Grove. The lights are beautiful and it’s a perfect place for a date night.
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
$28-$30
Descanso Drive
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
2017 Turkey Burn-Off Challenge
Monday, 11/20 8:00 a.m. – 11/26 10:00 p.m.
The holiday season is here and we’re all already thinking about the New Years resolutions of losing weight that we’ll make. Let this event be your first dose of holiday weight losing! If you complete up to at least three workout activities, you get automatically entered into a raffle for prizes. The areas of focus are cardio exercises, strength, endurance and restorative activities. Register on their website.
Free
Oasis Wellness Center and the Student Recreation Center
Put Your Hands Together
Tuesday, 11/21
Enjoy a night of comedy. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher put a show together featuring some of L.A’s best stand-up comedians. It’ll be featured as a podcast as well.
8:00 p.m.
UCB Franklin
5919 Franklin Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90028