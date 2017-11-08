Weekly Picks: Cupcakes, Exercising, Lights and More

Trans Awareness Week: TransVisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story Screening with Bamby Salcedo

Wednesday, 11/15

Bamby Salcedo is a transgender activist who focuses on race, gender, sexuality, HIV+ status, immigration and much more. This is a screening of the movie on her life and she will talk about it.

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free

Pride Center: Sol Center, University Student Union





Trans Awareness Week: VarietT Show with Ignacio Rivera

Thursday, 11/16

There will be CSUN artists, singers, spoken-word poets and much more who will perform!

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free

Northridge Center, University Student Union

Mission IMPROVable

Friday, 11/17

A flagship short-form improv show at The Westside Theater.

10:00 p.m.

$12

Westside Comedy Theater

1323-A Third St. Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

The Cupcake and Macaron Tour of Beverly Hills

Saturday, 11/18

Who doesn’t love cupcakes and macarons? A tour around Beverly Hills to see all the best culinary artisans and dessert boutiques.

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$30

Sprinkles

9635 South Santa Monica Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Enchanted: Forest of Light

Sunday, 11/19

A one-mile path route with light displays in various areas of Descanso Garden, Japanese Garden, and Oak Grove. The lights are beautiful and it’s a perfect place for a date night.

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

$28-$30

Descanso Drive

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

2017 Turkey Burn-Off Challenge

Monday, 11/20 8:00 a.m. – 11/26 10:00 p.m.

The holiday season is here and we’re all already thinking about the New Years resolutions of losing weight that we’ll make. Let this event be your first dose of holiday weight losing! If you complete up to at least three workout activities, you get automatically entered into a raffle for prizes. The areas of focus are cardio exercises, strength, endurance and restorative activities. Register on their website.

Free

Oasis Wellness Center and the Student Recreation Center

Put Your Hands Together

Tuesday, 11/21

Enjoy a night of comedy. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher put a show together featuring some of L.A’s best stand-up comedians. It’ll be featured as a podcast as well.

8:00 p.m.

$5

UCB Franklin

5919 Franklin Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

