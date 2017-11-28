Weekly Picks: John Waters, Super Smash Bros, Holiday Cards and more

Games Room: Super Smash Brothers Tournament
Wednesday, 11/29
Challenge other CSUN students and your friends to a fun “Super Smash Bros.” tournament! The winner receives a $25 Visa gift card. You must register on this day at the Games Room.
6 to 9 p.m.
Free
Games Room, University Student Union
Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017
Thursday, 11/30
Grab your friends and check out Chris Rock, considered one of the best American comedians to date, live at the Dolby Theatre. Go have a great night of laughs.
8 p.m.
$59.50 to $150
Dolby Theatre
6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Museum of Failure
Friday, 12/1
Who would have thought a museum dedicated to failures would exist? It does! Check out a museum dedicated to failure! It shows us terrible inventions, horrible tech and you can also talk about your own horrible inventions and things.
2 p.m.
$15 ( http://failuremuseum.com/ )
A+D Museum
900 E 4th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Holiday Lamplight Celebration
Saturday, 12/2
You are part of the performance, which takes place at Heritage Square. Guests go house to house to celebrate Christmas, mixed with some heartache. It shows us the story of one person’s life. It’s a Christmas event that you are very much involved in.
5 p.m.
$30
$15 for children ages 6-12
Heritage Square Museum
3800 Homer St.
Los Angeles, CA
A John Waters Christmas
Sunday, 12/3
John Waters is always an interesting, fun guy. Join him for a staged monologue about the Yuletide season. He will talk about anything he finds interesting and bizarre.
9:00 p.m.
The Comedy Store
8433 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90069
An Evening With Dan Rather
Monday, 12/4
Spend an evening with one of the best journalists alive as he talks about his new book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism”.
8:00 p.m.
The Novo by Microsoft
800 W. Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Oasis Craft Creations: Homemade Holiday Cards
Tuesday, 12/5
Make someone special a holiday card for the holiday season. It’s free for CSUN students and a great way to take some time to relax as the semester starts to wind down. Grab your friends and get to creating!
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free
Oasis Wellness Center, University Student Union