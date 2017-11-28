Weekly Picks: John Waters, Super Smash Bros, Holiday Cards and more

Games Room: Super Smash Brothers Tournament

Wednesday, 11/29

Challenge other CSUN students and your friends to a fun “Super Smash Bros.” tournament! The winner receives a $25 Visa gift card. You must register on this day at the Games Room.

6 to 9 p.m.

Free

Games Room, University Student Union

Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017

Thursday, 11/30

Grab your friends and check out Chris Rock, considered one of the best American comedians to date, live at the Dolby Theatre. Go have a great night of laughs.

8 p.m.

$59.50 to $150

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Museum of Failure

Friday, 12/1

Who would have thought a museum dedicated to failures would exist? It does! Check out a museum dedicated to failure! It shows us terrible inventions, horrible tech and you can also talk about your own horrible inventions and things.

2 p.m.

$15 ( http://failuremuseum.com/ )

A+D Museum

900 E 4th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Holiday Lamplight Celebration

Saturday, 12/2

You are part of the performance, which takes place at Heritage Square. Guests go house to house to celebrate Christmas, mixed with some heartache. It shows us the story of one person’s life. It’s a Christmas event that you are very much involved in.

5 p.m.

$30

$15 for children ages 6-12

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St.

Los Angeles, CA

A John Waters Christmas

Sunday, 12/3

John Waters is always an interesting, fun guy. Join him for a staged monologue about the Yuletide season. He will talk about anything he finds interesting and bizarre.

9:00 p.m.

$55-$125

The Comedy Store

8433 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

An Evening With Dan Rather

Monday, 12/4

Spend an evening with one of the best journalists alive as he talks about his new book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism”.

8:00 p.m.

$27-$76

The Novo by Microsoft

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015





Oasis Craft Creations: Homemade Holiday Cards

Tuesday, 12/5

Make someone special a holiday card for the holiday season. It’s free for CSUN students and a great way to take some time to relax as the semester starts to wind down. Grab your friends and get to creating!

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

Oasis Wellness Center, University Student Union

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

