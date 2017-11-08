Weekly Pics 11/8-11/14

WHOVW: VRC: Joining Forces – Veteran Ally Training

Wednesday, 11/8

A workshop to help students, faculty and staff better understand and connect to the Student Veteran community here at CSUN. The VRC hopes to educate students on veterans adjusting into college life and show you how to become a super ally!

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Free

Tujunga Room, East Conference Center, USU

WHOVW: Women to Women

Thursday, 11/9

A discussion group for women who are connected to the military. Whether you are a veteran, partner, ally, dependent or spouse, every military connected woman is invited!

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free

Altadena Room, ECC

WHOVW: CSUN Men’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game

Friday, 11/10

For the first time ever, the Veterans Resource Center of the University Student Union is partnering with CSUN Athletics and the Men’s Basketball team to host a Military Appreciation Game. Here’s your chance to jump start the hoops season and honor our Student Veterans. Come to the game to show some Matador pride while acknowledging these outstanding members of our armed forces.

7:30 p.m.

Free

Matadome

WHOVW: VRC: DIAVOLO – Outdoor Festival & 25-Year Anniversary Marathon

Saturday, 11/11

All CSUN students, families and friends and welcome to the DIAVOLO: Outdoor Festival at the VPAC. The all-day carnival-style festivities will include performances, movement workshops, family activities, food and a gallery exhibit of DIAVOLO, an acclaimed dance company and “America’s Got Talent” finalist.Then, stick around to enjoy the DIAVOLO: 25-Year Anniversary Marathon at 7 p.m. The performance will include DIAVOLO’s newest work, The Veterans Project, which brings together the company’s dancers with veterans from U.S. Armed Forces.

11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Free

Valley Performing Arts Center

Brunch 2 Bomb: Soul Food Edition

Sunday, 11/12

The first “Brunch 2 Bomb” Day Party at Bar Harlowe was a HUGE success. Now they’re doing it again with the “Soul Food Edition” They are also celebrating Layllen Sawyer and Big Roderick Pyatt’s birthdays! RSVP on Eventbrite

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free

Harlowe Bar

7321 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Pride Center: Trans* Awareness Week — QT* Dance Party & Resource Fair

Monday, 11/13

Party alongside your peers to fun music, enjoy free food and learn about trans-friendly resources in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles at the QT* Resource Fair.



12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free

Plaza del Sol, University Student Union

Pride Center: Trans* Awareness Week — “Transgender, at War and in Love” Documentary Screening with Laila Ireland

Tuesday, 11/14

Laila Ireland is a retired combat medic and the subject of the short film, Transgender, at War and in Love. Come view the film and engage with Ireland during a thoughtful Q&A session about her life experiences and work with LGBT military advocacy organizations while serving in the U. S. Army.

5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Free

Pride Center, Sol Center (2nd Floor), USU

