Campus closed due to air quality

As of 5 a.m. this morning, CSUN police sent out an email to all students, staff and faculty that classes would be cancelled and campus would be closed today.

The emailed stated that because of “high winds and fires around the San Fernando Valley have affected air quality.”

There is no mention whether classes will resume tomorrow or Saturday.

Yesterday, CSUN sent out an email saying they would be monitoring the smoke and air quality.

Any students with questions about their coursework and classes are urged to contact their professors.

*Story will be updated throughout the day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

