Crime Blotter 11/20-11/27

11/20/17
At parking structure B3, CSUN police arrested a suspect for having an unauthorized disabled placard. The suspect was then released.
11/21/17
At the UPA 4, a victim received bothersome electronic communication at unknown times from a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
At UPA 9, a theft was reported when an unknown suspect stole a the victim’s bicycle that was secured on the rack.
A hit and run traffic accident was reported at parking structure B5, an unknown suspect hit a person’s car left the location.
11/22/17
11/24/17
A victim was sexually battered by a known suspect at the University Park Apartments.
A grand theft occurred at Juniper Hall when the suspect stole the victim’s computer left unattended outside.
11/25/17
At parking structure B3, vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect used red spray paint on a pillar.
11/27/17
At Juniper Hall, vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect damaged a stall door at the restroom.
