Crime Blotter 11/20-11/27

11/20/17

At parking structure B3, CSUN police arrested a suspect for having an unauthorized disabled placard. The suspect was then released.

11/21/17

At the UPA 4, a victim received bothersome electronic communication at unknown times from a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

At UPA 9, a theft was reported when an unknown suspect stole a the victim’s bicycle that was secured on the rack.

A hit and run traffic accident was reported at parking structure B5, an unknown suspect hit a person’s car left the location.

11/22/17

At the UPA Building 4, a victim received bothersome electronic communication at unknown times from a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

11/24/17

A victim was sexually battered by a known suspect at the University Park Apartments.

A grand theft occurred at Juniper Hall when the suspect stole the victim’s computer left unattended outside.

11/25/17

At parking structure B3, vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect used red spray paint on a pillar.

11/27/17

At Juniper Hall, vandalism was reported when an unknown suspect damaged a stall door at the restroom.

At parking structure B3, a CSUN police officer arrested a suspect for having an unauthorized disabled placard. The suspect was then released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

