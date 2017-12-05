Fires scorch Sylmar and Ventura County

Los Angeles Fire Fighters are fighting a fire that erupted Tuesday morning due to Santa Ana winds and has already burned 2,500 acres in Sylmar County.

Mass evacuations have been issued for residents who live in Little Tujunga Canyon.

The fire started near a creek and is threatening homes along the 210 freeway.

The fire is occurring while fighters across Southern California are battling a blaze in Ventura County.

So far the fire in Ventura County has burned 31,000 acres and has forced 27,000 thousand people to evacuate.

The fire has torn through the city of Ventura and has destroyed 120 buildings. The fire has come within a quarter-mile from Ventura City Hall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

