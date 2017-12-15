Start off winter break with the Rolling Loud SoCal Festival

Looking for a music festival to start-off winter break? Check out Rolling Loud Festival’s solid line-up featuring some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop at the moment. This upcoming weekend, Dec. 16th and 17th, students will be able to experience the first ever Rolling Loud L.A. edition at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino. All ages are welcome.

Headliners this year will be artists: Future, Migos, Post Malone, Schoolboy Q, Rae Sraemmurd, XxxTentacion, and many more.

Following Lil Peep’s death, the festival will pay a special tribute in place of his scheduled set on Sunday. Also, artists Lil Xan and Jaden Smith were added to the line-up at the last minute.

The Miami-native festival is the brainchild of founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler created in 2010. Starting off with 6,000 attendees the festival has now expanded to other areas of The U.S. and is looking into moving Hip-Hop to other countries like China, Japan, and the UK region for 2018.

According to Cherif, “It’s time to take the Rolling Loud experience on the road. Rap music is the most popular and fastest growing genre of music and the world deserves to experience curated lineups of its champions.”

CSUN students can experience this curated line up with single-day tickets available starting at $109 plus fees and Weekend passes starting at $169 plus fees. The unique assemble of Hip-Hop stars will be playing in one of the three stages—one indoors and two under large tents at the San Bernardino NOS Events Center.

Apart from possibly singing along Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” or dancing to Post Malone’s most recent collaboration with 21 Savage in “Rockstar,” new talent will also be present.

Artists from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area) set to perform on Saturday and Sunday are IDK and Chaz French.

“Each show will feature a different assortment of hip-hop’s biggest superstars as well as underground heavyweights,” said Zingler in a press release statement. Due to this variety and the rapid growing ability to obtain more well-known headliners has catapulted Rolling Loud’s success.

If you have any questions or would like more information visit Rollingloud.com.

Click here to buy tickets.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

