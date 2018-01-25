25 affirmations to carry into the new year

New year, new you. Sure we say that every year but this year we mean it, right? Whether it’s becoming a gym rat, finally getting that 4.0 or just being unapologetically yourself, we all have goals and positive affirmations can help achieve them.

Positive affirmations are positive statements that can change your way of thinking. They rewire your brain and replace negative thoughts with positive thoughts. Essentially, faking it until you make it. If you truly believe what you are saying then you will speak it into existence.

Research from Carnegie Mellon University suggests positive affirmations spoken at the beginning of the semester can increase grade point averages and help to problem solve under times of high stress. Speaking goals into existence doesn’t work without actually working for them, but it’s a step in the right direction towards the “new you”.

Choose the affirmations that resonate with you, speak them out loud, look at yourself in the mirror and say them until you believe them. We could all use a little positivity. Live your best life, today.

Self-Confidence

I love myself exactly as I am

I recognize my worth

I feel no need to compare myself to anyone

Every decision I make is the right one for me

Inhale confidence. Exhale doubt.

Student Life

I look forward to graduating and getting my degree

Every day I am improving and becoming a better student

I choose to fully participate in my day

Creative energy flows through me and leads me to new and brilliant ideas

I will take full advantage of my opportunity in college

Forgiveness

I forgive myself and set myself free

I choose now to let go of all the hurt and resentment

The past is over I live in the present

Live and let live

I am at peace

Health and fitness

I live a healthy lifestyle

I look forward to my workout

Every day I am becoming stronger

Every day I am becoming healthier

I won’t give up

Happiness

Today is a good day

I will face any challenges with a positive mind and good heart

I am open to new beginnings

My life is what I make of it

I am grateful for it all

