Alcohol Now Sold at CSUN Sporting Events

Getting a beer during a CSUN sports game just became easier. The prior prohibition on the sale and service of alcoholic beverages at athletic events was superseded. Executive order 1109 now allows CSU campuses to do so responsibly.

This change was made, as CSUN Athletics wanted to improve the fan experience at all Matador athletic events.

“In every aspect of Matador Athletics, we strive for comprehensive excellence, along with exciting, competitive actions,” CSUN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Brandon Martin said. “This is an amenity that adds to the overall fan experience.”

Beer and wine will be sold at CSUN’s sporting events with a $6-$8 price range for domestic, imported and craft beer and $8 for wine. Attendees are not permitted to bring outside alcoholic beverages to the sports games and are not permitted to leave the facility with alcohol.

The two beverages will be available at concession stands at men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s volleyball games, and men and women’s track & field invitational (with the exception of the Big West Championship). In Fall 2018, the beverages will be sold at men and women’s soccer games, as well as women’s volleyball.

“It is recognized that many of the students within the CSU, as well as faculty, staff and guests, are of legal drinking age and use alcohol responsibly,” the Executive Order Memorandum sent to all CSU Presidents by Chancellor Timothy P. White said. “For that reason, it is consistent with our systemwide policy to allow for the same and advertising of alcoholic beverages as long as it is done legally and within guidelines that promote responsible use.”

The University Corporation’s concessions staff and servers are Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) trained. They will use an electronic I.D. scanner for quick, accurate age verification, as well as providing wristbands to all permitted buyers. According to Jeffrey Noblitt, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

Athletic event staff are also TIPS trained and will be prepared to identify already intoxicated buyers, over-consumption and other erratic behavior from potential customers. Buyers will be limited to one drink per valid I.D. and alcohol sales end at the end of halftime for basketball games and at similar times for other sporting events, Noblitt said.

There is also The Sideline Club for men’s soccer as well as the First Base Club for baseball.

“The sideline club for men’s soccer as well as the First Base Club for baseball are offered for purchase to both individuals and companies, similar to a luxury box at professional sporting events,” Interim Director and Sports Communications/ Coordinator CSUN Sports Network, Matt Monroe said. “They are currently occupied by alumni, family, fans but are open to anyone to purchase on a season-long basis.”

