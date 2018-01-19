CSUN falls short in Fluker’s return

Channon Fluker returned from a sprained ankle at Thursday night’s home game, but her effort wasn’t enough. CSUN fell to UC Santa Barbara 74-73. Fluker put up 21 points and 9 rebounds, while Tessa Boagni was the top scorer with 25 points and 2 blocks.

UCSB’s Sarah Bates scored 23 points with 5 assists and the Gauchos won its fifth straight game.

Hayley Tanabe added 6 points and 7 assists for the Matadors.

“We had too many breakdowns, especially on the defensive and especially in the second half,” CSUN coach Jason Flowers said. “In a one possession game, that’s usually the difference.”

The crucial stretch came when UCSB (6-9, 3-0) went on 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.

“We gotta guard. In order to be a championship-level team, we have to have a certain level of defensive pride,” Flowers said.

Flowers did not feel that Fluker’s ankle injury would be a problem moving forward.

“In our program, if you suit up you’re saying you’re ready to play,” Flowers said. “It’s not even gonna be a discussion. Once she was suited up, we haven’t talked about it.”

CSUN (8-8, 1-1) will be on the road this Saturday against Cal Poly. Tipoff is at 2:00 P.M.

