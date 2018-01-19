Matadors of the Week

Ksawery Tomsia – Tomsia had 12 kills, five aces and five digs for CSUN’s men’s volleyball team, who have won five matches in a row to start the season. Pronounced “ex-swah-ray,” the sophomore from Gdansk, Poland has been a welcome addition to the Matadors, who are loaded with talent and depth. CSUN, ranked No. 7, in the nation will face No. 8 ranked Loyola-Chicago on the road this week.

Channon Fluker – Fluker could win Matador of the Week every week. The junior was solid again for the Matadors and scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in CSUN’s 65-41 win over Cal State Fullerton. Fluker is averaging 20.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She also became the first Matador basketball player in a decade to record a triple double when she finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and 13 blocks in the Matadors 67-62 win over Seattle on Dec. 30.

