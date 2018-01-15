Matadors sweep UC Merced in home opener

Redshirt junior outside hitter, Lucas Timm, and senior outside hitter Ksawery Tomsia, had a combined total of 21 kills and CSUN swept UC Merced (25-15, 25-16, 25-22) in its home opener.

Timm led the Matadors with 14 kills and five digs annd Tomsia having had seven kills and two assists.

Cole Smith had 14 kills to lead UC Merced.

“I look for more opportunities to improve and play on the court,” Timm said. “When our guys are putting it in the right spot, it makes it a lot easier to get those kills.”

Junior setters Sam Porter and Schylar Lillethorup split time and combined for 31 assists. Porter added 32 digs.

CSUN started the first set by scoring three consecutive point. After UC Merced led 8-7 the Matadors scored seven consecutive points in that stretch to claim the first set. Junior Dimitar Kalchev provided support with three kills and three aces .

The Bobcats got off to a good start to the second set and led 9-7 score. CSUN would respond and rally by overtaking Merced and extending their lead to 19-10. Tomsia added an ace and to help CSUN take the second set.

CSUN would finish off Merced in the third set with two straight kills from freshman Macieji Ptasynski.

The Matadors will travel to Stanford and face the Cardinals on Wednesday. The first serve will be delivered at 6 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

