Weekly Picks: Fall Out Boy, Orchestra, Games and more

Monday, January 22, 2018 – Free Game Play
Location: Games Room, USU
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 .p.m.
Cost: Free
Already stressed on your first day back to school? Grab your friends and come have a bit of fun at the USU’s Game Room! Entertainment ranges from billiards to table tennis to video games.
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – Fall Out Boy Live Acoustic Performance
Location: Amoeba Music (6400 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Cost: Purchase of record
Amoeba Hollywood will host an exclusive performance by Fall Out Boy in celebration of the release of their new album, M A N I A. To attend, purchase M A N I A in-store at Amoeba Hollywood beginning Friday, January 19th.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 – Batman ’66 Retrospective
Location: Hollywood Museum (1660 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028)
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students/seniors 65+, $5 ages 5 & younger
Explore the Batcave! The Hollywood Museum has paired with Burt Ward and several Batman ’66 collectors to present this exhibit, which features a variety of authentic costumes and props from the 1966-1968 TV series. The exhibit is open every Wednesday through Sunday until March 17.
Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Weekly Cinematheque
Location: Armer Theater (MZ100).
Time: 7:00 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Continuing the tradition of weekly classic films, this semester starts off with a tale of love and adversity set in Nazi-occupied Warsaw in Andrzej Wajda’s 1955 film, A Generation (Pokolenie). The film is 83 minutes long.
Friday, January 26, 2018 – The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Location: Great Hall, VPAC
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $43 to $85
Sponsored by the Colburn Foundation, the Orchestra will be performing such selections as Debussy’s “Petite Suite”, Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird”. Thierry Fischer will be conducting.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 – 21st Annual High School Art Invitational
Location: University Art Galleries, Main Gallery
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Support local high school students by visiting this exhibit before it closes Saturday. Works range from painting to sculpture, graphic design and beyond. Then explore the West Gallery to see the work of these high schools’ art teachers.
Sunday, January 28th, 2018 – Topanga Vintage Market
Location: Pierce College
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Cost: Parking is free, admission is $3
Every fourth Sunday of the month, our neighbors at Pierce College host a large market featuring vintage and antique wares as well as live music and food trucks.