Weekly Picks: Fall Out Boy, Orchestra, Games and more

Monday, January 22, 2018 – Free Game Play

Location: Games Room, USU

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 .p.m.

Cost: Free

Already stressed on your first day back to school? Grab your friends and come have a bit of fun at the USU’s Game Room! Entertainment ranges from billiards to table tennis to video games.

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – Fall Out Boy Live Acoustic Performance

Location: Amoeba Music (6400 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028)

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Purchase of record

Amoeba Hollywood will host an exclusive performance by Fall Out Boy in celebration of the release of their new album, M A N I A. To attend, purchase M A N I A in-store at Amoeba Hollywood beginning Friday, January 19th.

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 – Batman ’66 Retrospective

Location: Hollywood Museum (1660 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $15 adults, $12 students/seniors 65+, $5 ages 5 & younger

Explore the Batcave! The Hollywood Museum has paired with Burt Ward and several Batman ’66 collectors to present this exhibit, which features a variety of authentic costumes and props from the 1966-1968 TV series. The exhibit is open every Wednesday through Sunday until March 17.

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Weekly Cinematheque

Location: Armer Theater (MZ100).

Time: 7:00 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Continuing the tradition of weekly classic films, this semester starts off with a tale of love and adversity set in Nazi-occupied Warsaw in Andrzej Wajda’s 1955 film, A Generation (Pokolenie). The film is 83 minutes long.

Friday, January 26, 2018 – The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Location: Great Hall, VPAC

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $43 to $85

Sponsored by the Colburn Foundation, the Orchestra will be performing such selections as Debussy’s “Petite Suite”, Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird”. Thierry Fischer will be conducting.

Saturday, January 27, 2018 – 21st Annual High School Art Invitational

Location: University Art Galleries, Main Gallery

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Support local high school students by visiting this exhibit before it closes Saturday. Works range from painting to sculpture, graphic design and beyond. Then explore the West Gallery to see the work of these high schools’ art teachers.

Sunday, January 28th, 2018 – Topanga Vintage Market

Location: Pierce College

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Parking is free, admission is $3

Every fourth Sunday of the month, our neighbors at Pierce College host a large market featuring vintage and antique wares as well as live music and food trucks.

