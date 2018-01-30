Weekly Picks: Fetty Wap Concert, Valentine’s Day at Skyspace LA, and more!

Wednesday, Jan. 31st

Have you ever failed a test or been in a relationship that ultimately failed at some point in your life? If you answered ‘yes,’ then you have to check out the Museum of Failure! The two-month exhibit is open now until Feb. 4, 2018, where you’ll learn about frozen beef lasagna by Colgate, Donald Trump’s 1989 Board Game (“Trump: The Game”) and much more! You can even anonymously write/share your own failures!

Price: $15

Time: 2:00 p.m.

A+D Museum

900 E 4th St.

Los Angeles

90013

Testament of the Spirit + The Feminine Sublime + Homegrown

Whether you enjoy Mexican-inspired magical, realist paintings, an array of substantial feminist works or urban art from brightly colored cardboard and paper, Pasadena Museum of California Art has three exhibits you can choose from.

Price: Free

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Pasadena Museum of California Art

490 E Union St.

Los Angeles

91101

Friday, Feb. 2nd

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you want to ditch the typical dinner and a movie type celebration, then check out Love Is In The Air hosted by OUE Skyspace LA. Your ticket(s) will get you one ride on the all-glass Skyslide, complimentary cocktails, Valentine’s Day Cocktail Demonstration and take home recipe cards, and so much more!

Price: $35, Date Night

(two tickets) $60

Time: 7-9 p.m.

633 W 5th St.

Suite 840

Los Angeles

90071

Monday, Feb. 5th

Fetty Wap performs at the House of Blues Anaheim

Price: $35/ticket + $11.50 service charge (per ticket)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

1530 S. Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

