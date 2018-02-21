A ceramic Totem called "Under The Sea" submitted by Granada Hills Charter High School freatures an art piece that was worked on by 10 students as it stands tall in the Main Gallery on Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which was work selected by each schools art program. Students Emmy Van Tassell and Claire Iannetth along with their art teacher Elizabeth Dupuy( Center) from Louisville High School, stand next to their work in the Main Gallery on Friday night.The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. ( Daniel Valencia) A ceramic Totem called "Under The Sea" submitted by Granada Hills Charter High School freatures an art piece that was worked on by 10 students as it stands tall in the Main Gallery on Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which was work selected by each schools art program. Matthew Mooradian ,17, From Reseda High School stands next to his painting in the Main Gallery on Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. ( Daniel Valencia) An attendee for the 21st Annual High School Art Invitational, looks at Taft Charter HIgh Schools work at the campous Main Gallery on Friday night.The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. Aaron Valasquez17, a high school student artist, stands next to his image at the Main Gallery on Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which was work selected by each schools art program. (Daniel Valencia) Jim Sweeters who is the Art Gallery Director gave a speech during the reception of the 21st Annual High School Art Invitational in the Main Gallery on Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. ( Daniel Valencia) Lilia Carrilo points out the drawing to her husband Fernando Carrillo in the Main Gallery on Friday night.The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. ( Daniel Valencia) Attendees of the 21st annual High School Art Invitational enjoy refreshments and snacks outside the Main Gallery on campus Friday night. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational took place this weekend at the Universities Art Gallery that showcased over 30 plus schools, which has hand selected by each schools art program, that took place Friday night. "Iv'e been here 10 minutes and ive only walked 10 feet" said Brent Huss a Pasadena native Friday night at the Main Gallery. The 21st annual High School Art Invitational reception took place this weekend at the University Art Gallery. It showcased works from over 30 plus schools. Each was hand selected by each school's art program.
Students, faculty and families from all over the valley poured into the University Art Galleries for the reception of the 21st Annual High School Art Invitational on the night Jan. 30. The reception featured art from 30 plus San Fernando Valley high schools.
