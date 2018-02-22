AI-Jam kicks off next week

The month-long competition, starting Mar. 2, challenges students to solve a problem using Artificial Intelligence tools and resources offered by the Information Technology (IT) Department, as well as the opportunity to win prizes and awards.

“We created [an] AI-Jam course in Canvas with learning resources that range from Introduction to AI, to Machine Learning, to Future of AI,” Director of Analytics Helen Heinrich said. “In addition, students will have access to an array of AI tools made available to them by CSUN.” Amazon, Google, IMB, Microsoft and Oracle are some of the companies that offer AI tools.

AI is very much a facet of our everyday lives, even if we aren’t aware of it. The image that usually comes to mind when thinking of AI is the cliche depicted in science-fiction films, television and video games – a humanoid android or computer system that acts independently and is frighteningly intelligent.

It might be Sophia The Robot, who was recently featured on the cover of the 400th issue of Stylist magazine and is the world’s first AI robot citizen (of Saudi Arbia, no less).

The everyday “face” of Artificial Intelligence though is right at our own fingertips. For iPhone users, it’s the personal assistant Siri and for Amazon Echo users, it’s Alexa. Or maybe its the new, facial recognition technology offered by the iPhone X. These all are examples of AI technology that we interact with regularity and that’s just the tip of the ice-berg.

NVIDIA, a leading, computer technology company that is pioneering a new era of AI, engaged with 19,493 organizations in using deep learning, a subset of machine learning, in 2016. That number included facilitating services in higher education, development tools, internet, automotive, finance, government and life science.

Daniel Arroyo, a 21-year old Economics major, sees a dark side to AI technology however.

“It’s a cool thing, but we still need to regulate it,” Arroyo said. “It’s not safe yet.”

He then reffered to the “partially-autonomous” Tesla car crashes occurring due to “drivers being lulled into a false sense of security” or who confuse them with self-driving cars.

According to predictions by Tractica, the annual revenue of AI will hit “$36.8 billion worldwide by 2025”. Only two years ago, it stood at $643.7 million. Spanning across platforms and businesses, AI is quickly becoming all compassing whether that’s for better or worse.

An interested group of faculty, led by Dr. Mariano Loza-Coll, opened the door to Artificial Intelligence Exploration (AIx) at CSUN, “-to learn about how advances in AI change their disciplines and to provoke their thinking whether and how AI can change their teaching.”

Students, broken up into teams of two to five people, will be given the opportunity to become more familiar with AI concepts and then apply them to a problem of their or the faculty’s choosing during the AI-Jam.

Teams selecting a problem of their choosing will be placed on the ‘Innovation Track’ and those selecting from a series of problems determined by faculty will be be placed on the ‘Research Track’. They will then articulate their solutions into a final two minute video and an in-person demonstration to be showcased and evaluated by both faculty and AI experts.

Prizes range from cash, to acceptance into I-Corps summer accelerator program for those of the Innovation Track, to funding for further development and the opportunity to work with faculty for those on the Research Track.

Computer Science major, Juan Herrera, 19, and his team are tacking the problem “lack of knowledge.” Herrera explained it as countering difficulties in studying when you can’t put “100 percent into your studies.” Their solution AI aims to be able to spot where students make mistakes and specifically identify them.

“Right now what we call AI is not AI […] But eventually we’re gonna code an AI where it can program itself to do whatever it wants or whatever we tell it to,” Herrera said.

Herrera thinks that the AI-Jam is definitely going to be helpful to students, especially those majoring in Computer Science, and is looking forward to the competition.

“I’m hoping to see a lot of amazing things,” Herrera said.

“We hope to uncover the innovative and creative talent of our students that will open a new study field for them, and possibly, launch a new career direction,” Heinrich said.

Students have until Mar. 5 at midnight to enroll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

