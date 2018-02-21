Campus power outage

At 9:20 a.m. CSUN Police Service notified students of a power outage on the southern side of campus and housing.

The University announced that the outage is a result of a Department of Water and Power (DWP) transformer outage in the area of Plummer and Zelzah.

Affected areas included: Klotz Student Health Center, Monterey Hall, The Soraya/VPAC, Bookstore Complex, Cypress Hall, Santa Susana Hall, Nordhoff Hall, Manzanita Hall, Chisholm Hall, Parking Structure G3 and Parking Structure B3.

The outage is estimated to last two hours. Power returned at 9:47 a.m.

Will update with more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

