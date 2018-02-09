Celebrate Valentine’s Day solo

Panache’s Valentine’s Day Village of Love at the Teragram Ballroom

This annual benefit concert will feature performances by Nick Waterhouse, Best Coast and Ty Seagull plus other special guests. Raffles and “fabulous” prizes will be given throughout the night. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles. Tickets on sale at $35.

Lalas Burlesque Show at the Federal in North Hollywood

The Lalas are a world renowned burlesque and dance group that do and have done work on TV and film by day and perform intimate burlesque shows at night. The Federal in North Hollywood is a bar and restaurant that sports a speakeasy vibe which melds well with this kind of show. Tickets start at $15.

Lucha VaVoom – Oooh LaLa Lucha at the Mayan

Lucha VaVoom is a Mexican wrestling troupe that mixes the traditional sport with other erratic, comedic performances. The Huffington Post called it something of an, “unhinged circus”. They will also have a second showing the next day on the 15th. Tickets start at $40.

Screening of “Roman Holiday” at the Los Angeles Theatre

The gorgeous Los Angeles Theatre couldn’t be a more perfect location to host a classic movie on the most romantic holiday of the year. This year they’re showing, “Roman Holiday”, starring Audrey Hepburn as Princess Ann who escapes her tightly wounded life to explore Rome on her own and Gregory Peck as Joe Bradley, a reporter who crosses paths with the princess and partakes in her adventure. Complimentary wine and “movie palace” style seating. Tickets start at $33.

Anti-Valentine’s Party at Birds in Hollywood

For this despise this Hallmark holiday, here is the party just for you, L.A’s annual Anti-Valentine’s day party at Birds on Franklin in Hollywood. Voodoo dolls, piñatas serving as an “aggression release therapy” and prizes for the best worst stories of rejection are this parties agenda. It’s even been speculated that many singles who attend leave with numbers in their hands at the end of the night, and the best part, it’s a free event.

