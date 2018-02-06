Crime Blotter 1/29-2/5

Tuesday, January 30

An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the G9 parking structure and did not leave any contact information.

Wednesday, January 31

An unknown suspect hit a victim’s vehicle at the G3 parking structure and left the area without leaving contact information.

Thursday, February 1

A suspect hit the victim and drove away without checking the victim at the second level of the B3 parking structure. Officers later identified and contacted the suspect.

A vehicle’s rear license plate was stolen by an unknown suspect at the B5 parking structure.

Friday, February 2

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at the G4 parking lot and left the area without leaving contact information.

Sunday, February 4

The victim saw a verbal altercation between an unknown male suspect and an unknown female in Chanterelle Hall. The victim intervened when the suspect struck the female which resulted in a fight with the suspect.

A parked vehicle was hit by an unknown suspect in the G9 parking structure and did not leave any contact information.

Monday, February 5

An unknown suspect threw a concrete wheel stop from the top level of the B3 parking structure.

