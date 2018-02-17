Crime Blotter 2/12-2/15

Monday, Feb. 12

Around 3 pm, an unknown suspect hit a car while it was parked in the B5 parking structure. The suspect left and did not leave their information.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a backpack that was unattended at the SRC. Officials are still investigating.

Around 9 pm, an unknown suspect hit a car while it was parked in the B3 parking structure. The suspect left and did not leave their information.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Two suspects were involved in a physical altercation in the University Park Apartments building 6, neither were persecuted and the investigation is cleared.

An unknown suspect vandalized a flyer posted outside an office in Sierra Tower.

An unknown suspect stole a piece of wooden paneling from an elevator in the University Park Apartments building 14. The drywall behind the paneling is damaged and officials are still investigating.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

After a petty theft, possession of marijuana and tobacco products, CSUN police officers arrested a juvenile suspect near Cypress Hall who gave a false name. Officers took the suspect to the CSUN station for booking and he was released to a family member.

