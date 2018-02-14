Crime Blotter 2/6-2/12

Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Witnesses reported a suspect smoking in a car the last two days violating the smoke free campus regulation. The suspect left the location before officer’s arrived.

White graffiti was discovered on the storage bin door in the third floor men’s restroom in Chaparral Hall; the suspect is unknown.

A CSUN officer arrested a suspect for an outstanding bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and driving without a license at Parthenia Street and Lindley Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Red graffiti was discovered on the wall of the elevator at the Bianchi Planetarium and on a mounted irrigation control box outside of Jerome Richfield; the suspect is unknown.

Friday, Feb. 9

An unknown male suspect took food and drinks from the Sierra Center food court. An employee followed the suspect and retrieved the items.

Sunday, Feb. 11

CSUN officers arrested a suspect at the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Osborne Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

A suspect was arrested at Reseda Boulevard and Plummer Street for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

