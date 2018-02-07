Games to watch for this week

Men’s Basketball @ UC Irvine 2/7 at 7 p.m.: Tavrion Dawson and the Matadors had a defensive meltdown and UC Santa Barbara ran away with an easy win. CSUN now needs a response and have a better performance on Thursday against the Anteaters. UC Irvine has more depth led by leading scorer Evan Leonard (12.6 PPG), Eyassu Worku (11.6 PPG) and forward Tommy Rutherford (10.6 PPG) Prediction: UC Irvine defeats CSUN 71-60

Women’s Basketball @ UC Davis 2/9 at 2:30 p.m.: What’s the hardest part about beating a good team? Trying to beat them twice. CSUN got its biggest win of the season against UC Davis but will have to face the Aggies on the road. It will be tough but the Matadors are battle-tested and will prevail again on the road. The Matadors have leading scorer Channon Fluker and help with contributions from Tessa Boagni, Meghann Henderson, Claudia Ramos and Hayley Tanabe. The team effort continues and CSUN continues its hot stretch through the Big West. Prediction: CSUN defeats UC Davis 71-66.

Men’s Volleyball vs Stanford 2/9 at 6 p.m.: CSUN found its groove with a sweep over UC Santa Cruz and will face Stanford. All-American Arvis Greene returned from an ankle injury and had 14 kills against the Banana Slugs. He will continue to be a factor barring any injuries. Prediction: CSUN sweeps Stanford (25-20, 25-19, 25-16)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

