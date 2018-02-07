Matadors of the Week 1/31-2/6

Women’s Basketball- Channon Fluker: Fluker had another stellar performance for CSUN as she scored 22 points and 20 rebounds to help the Matadors defeat UC Davis at home 75-71. The win allowed CSUN to snap UC Davis’ 18-game winning streak in the conference. The Matadors have won five of its last six games and will host Long Beach State on Thursday before Saturday’s rematch on the road against UC Davis.

Men’s Volleyball- Dimitar Kalchev: Kalchev had 15 kills, five digs and two aces in the Matadors sweep over UC Santa Cruz. The 11th ranked Matadors will play Stanford on Feb. 10 at home. The game starts at 6 p.m.

