Savannah Horvath- Horvath hit three home runs and collected seven RBIs during softball’s opening tournament in Arizona. Horvath also helped lead the Matadors to a comeback win over Stanford on Saturday.

Joshua Turner- Turner finished fourth in the 60 meter hurdles finals in 8.15 seconds at the Washington Husky Indoor Track Classic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr