Movie Reviews

3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Gripping, provocative and heartbreaking – this film deserves every award it has received and all the ones to come. It’s a story about a grieving mother who, after loosing her daughter in the most horrific way, takes on a police department by herself. With an elite cast led by Frances McDormand and an outstanding script, this film will stay with you for a long time. The characters will surprise and enamor you by the time the film is over. You will find yourself so immersed in their lives, that you will feel like reaching through the screen and giving them a hug. Or punching them in the face, depending on the situation. It’s the big must-see of the year!

Call me by Your Name

An instant classic. Call Me by Your Name is a love story of the purest form. Luca Guadanino has crafted a masterpiece that will transport you to a time and place so captivating you will not want to leave the theater when the credits roll. This film tells the story of Ellio, a young man who falls in love with Oliver, a grad student who comes to spend the summer at his family’s villa. Set in Italy, this coming of age jewel is not only visually stunning, but filled with Oscar-worthy performances that will stay with you for a long time. Go watch it while it’s still in theaters!

Jumanji

If you want to forget about everything for 2 hours and just laugh, watch this movie. It’s hilarious from beginning to end, with the undeniable chemistry between Kevin Hart and The Rock, who are the main sources of laughter. It has hints of romance and even some touching moments allowing us to catch our breaths after minutes of laughter. The filmmakers found a way to develop this remake in a way that was satisfying to both the new generation of viewers and the fans of the original film.

The Greatest Showman

Whether you are a fan of musicals or not, you should give this movie a chance. Featuring the always exceptional Hugh Jackman and a sporting cast all across the board from Zac Efron to Zendaya, these characters will steal your heart. It’s based on a real story about the beginning of the entertainment industry and the man who made it possible. With musical performances as good as any Tony award show, I dare you to leave the theater without singing these songs, because they will be stuck in your head!

