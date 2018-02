No Bull is back! Aaron Peeples and Ryan Basulto rekindled about what sports news they missed over the Winter break and,

Breaking News: Blake Griffin is leaving the Clippers! Where is he going? Plus, Kaitlin and Kirsten Von Meter bring us back up to date with CSUN sports and what teams will be playing this semester. This and more all right here on No Bull.

