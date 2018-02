Sports Schedule: 2/14-2/20

vs denotes either home or neutral game with location. @ denotes away game

Baseball: Fri vs BYU 2 p.m.

Sat vs BYU (DH) 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mon vs BYU 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: vs Riverside today 7 p.m.

@ Cal State Fullerton Sat. 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: @ Riverside Thurs 7 p.m.

vs Cal Poly Sat 4 p.m.

Men’s Golf: Thurs-Sat in Hawaii

Softball: Fri vs Bradley 11:15 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.

Fri vs South Dakota 6 p.m. in Las Vegas

Sat vs FIU 11:15 a.m. in Henderson, Nev

Sat vs Idaho State 3:45 p.m. in Henderson, Nev

Sun vs New Mexico 11:15 a.m. in Henderson, Nev

Women’s Water Polo: Sat @ Azusa Pacific 10 a.m.

Sat vs University of Toronto noon in Azusa, Calif.

